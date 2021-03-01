Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $224.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.12. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

