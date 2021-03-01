Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VNQ traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.38. 98,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,143. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

