Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VNQ opened at $87.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $94.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

