Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $203,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

