Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Peninsula Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,737,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $219.93.

