Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.87 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

