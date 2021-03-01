Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $128.27 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $150.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

