Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $126.79. 112,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.