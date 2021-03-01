Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 20.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $122,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 158,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

