Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $126.98. 102,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

