Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,435.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00004586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $1.33 million and $47,435.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00516562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00454590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

