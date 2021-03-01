Veil Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Veil has a total market cap of $859,679.55 and $949.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,285.34 or 1.00322494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $477.85 or 0.00992829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00431647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00293024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.