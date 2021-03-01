Veles Trading Up 3.2% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $95,991.24 and approximately $91.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,393.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.11 or 0.03136993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00352948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01008736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00456934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00375664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00246344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022106 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,330 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.