Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 12.9%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price rose 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 6,605,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,652,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

