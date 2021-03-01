Verasity (VRA) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Verasity has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $2.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00074728 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00219671 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

