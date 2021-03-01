VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0778 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $502,516.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,492.31 or 0.99700565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00104533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003727 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,500,276 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.