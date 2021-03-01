Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Short Interest Up 610.0% in February

Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRTC opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Veritec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

