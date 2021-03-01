Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Up 6.8%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.49. Approximately 1,054,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 867,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.55.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Veritone by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

