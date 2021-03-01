Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 136,047 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,905,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268,661 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $13,624,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

VRRM opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.