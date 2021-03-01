Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) were up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 7,058,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,433,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

