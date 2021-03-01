Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $5.06 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.67. 43,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average of $214.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

