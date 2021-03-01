VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Short Interest Up 626.3% in February

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 626.3% from the January 28th total of 373,100 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE VGAC opened at $11.39 on Monday. VG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VG Acquisition stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

