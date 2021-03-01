Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $44.50. 216,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 169,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $27,254,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

