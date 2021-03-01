VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 483.8% from the January 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VSPC opened at $0.01 on Monday. VIASPACE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About VIASPACE
