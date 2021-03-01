VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 483.8% from the January 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VSPC opened at $0.01 on Monday. VIASPACE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

VIASPACE Inc engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company's GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed.

