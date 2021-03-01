VIBE (VIBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,218.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $9,218.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

