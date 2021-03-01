VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIZ opened at $31.58 on Monday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter.

