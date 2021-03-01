VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 623.2% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after buying an additional 250,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after buying an additional 97,634 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

