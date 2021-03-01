VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. VIDY has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $660,396.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 16% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00786803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040866 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

