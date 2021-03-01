ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 6.9%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.66. 1,830,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,673,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Several analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.64.
ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.
See Also: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.