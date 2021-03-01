Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIEWF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Viewtran Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Viewtran Group Company Profile

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

