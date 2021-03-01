Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 319.8% from the January 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Viper Networks stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.
