Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 319.8% from the January 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Viper Networks stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

