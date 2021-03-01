Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $66.73. Approximately 768,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,006,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,213. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

