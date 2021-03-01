Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $265.06 and last traded at $264.29, with a volume of 2154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day moving average of $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.