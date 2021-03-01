Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.87 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

