Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.63. 191,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.