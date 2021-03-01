Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) were up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 722,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,495,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 12th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

