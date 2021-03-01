Vistra (VST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vistra (NYSE: VST) recently:

3/1/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of VST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. 1,067,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $47,980,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

