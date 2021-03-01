Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VIVHY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

