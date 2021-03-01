VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. VIVO Cannabis shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,374,307 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

