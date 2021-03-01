Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 739.5% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL opened at $0.10 on Monday. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.