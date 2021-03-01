VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 405.6% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VOC stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.
