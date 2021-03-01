Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €183.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.75 ($218.53).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €159.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €175.48 ($206.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

