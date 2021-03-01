Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €219.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €219.00 ($257.65) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.75 ($218.53).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €175.48 ($206.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.