Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.75 ($218.53).

ETR VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €175.48 ($206.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is €159.70 and its 200 day moving average is €146.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

