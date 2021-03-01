Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VONOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

VONOY stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

