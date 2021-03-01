Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

