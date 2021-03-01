Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $5.86. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 67,800 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The firm has a market cap of $212.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

