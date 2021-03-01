Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.49 Billion

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $14.91 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00013704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

