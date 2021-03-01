vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Down 6%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,857,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,659,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

