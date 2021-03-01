Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 25.3% Higher

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price rose 25.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 10,426,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,487,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on VUZI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.